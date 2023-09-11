73°F
Homicides

Police: Man fatally shot ex-girlfriend’s friend, stole her vehicle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2023 - 8:06 am
 
Parnell Gaines (Metropolitan Police Department)
Parnell Gaines (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police have accused a man of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s friend in northwest Las Vegas last week and then stealing her car.

Parnell Gaines, 46, has been charged with open murder, robbery, grand larceny, assault and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Police responded to the 6400 block of Plumcrest Road, near Torrey Pines Drive and Alexander Road, at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 2 and found a man who had been shot in the chest in the driveway.

The man, later identified by police as Glen Cooper, died at University Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Witnesses identified the shooter as Gaines. His ex-girlfriend told police that after Gaines shot Cooper he threatened to kill her if she did not let him take her vehicle.

She said that their relationship ended because Gaines was physically abusive, the report said, and that Cooper was a friend of hers who was staying at her house.

Police said Gaines had previous arrests on charges of domestic violence with his ex-girlfriend and a member of her family as the victims, police said. He had previous convictions for robbery, attempted home invasion and domestic battery.

On the day of the shooting, Gaines went to her church in an attempt to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend. She drove Gaines back to her home and when Gaines saw Cooper they got into a fight, according to the report.

Cooper punched Gaines, who according to the report, pulled out a gun and shot Cooper.

Police arrested Gaines two days later and he remains in custody without bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

