Police: Man fatally struck while jaywalking in northeast Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 7:55 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Cheyenne Avenue.

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in northeast Las Vegas Sunday night while jaywalking, police said.

At around 7:55 p.m. a man was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard North, south of Cheyenne Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk when he was fatally struck by a vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

He said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and impairment was not suspected.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed from Cheyenne to Pecos Road, Kelvington said.

