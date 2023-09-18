84°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Police: Man fatally struck while jaywalking in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2023 - 10:34 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2023 - 10:38 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in northeast Las Vegas Sunday night while jaywalking, police said.

At around 7:55 p.m. a man was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard North, south of Cheyenne Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk when he was fatally struck by a vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

He said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and impairment was not suspected.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed from Cheyenne to Pecos Road, Kelvington said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
2
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
3
U2 premiers new single in surprise downtown Las Vegas show
U2 premiers new single in surprise downtown Las Vegas show
4
MGM casinos pay slot winners in cash on Saturday
MGM casinos pay slot winners in cash on Saturday
5
Las Vegas woman shoots man after six months of stalking
Las Vegas woman shoots man after six months of stalking
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pedestrian fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Pedestrian fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley
Baby girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, coroner says
Baby girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, coroner says
Boy killed after crashing into police vehicle in east valley
Boy killed after crashing into police vehicle in east valley
Moped driver, 72, dies after hit-and-run crash, police say
Moped driver, 72, dies after hit-and-run crash, police say
17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas