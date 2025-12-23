Police: Man said he fatally stabbed stranger in Las Vegas after smoking ‘sherms’

Kenwonn Montgomery, 46, was charged with one count of open murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the scene where a person was fatally stabbed and others injured on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price speaks as officers investigate the scene where a person was fatally stabbed and others injured on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the scene where a person was fatally stabbed and others injured on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man who chased people with a butcher knife and fatally stabbed someone just north of downtown Las Vegas told police he had smoked “sherms,” or hallucinogen-laced cigarettes, after he was arrested, according to his arrest report.

Kenwonn Montgomery, 46, was charged with one count of open murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon after police said they received multiple 911 calls about a knife-wielding man near Owens Avenue and H Street on Thursday.

After Montgomery repeatedly stabbed 53-year-old Joseph Kirkling — who was transported to University Medical Center and later died — officers found the suspect fighting with a group of men, including two of Montgomery’s brothers, outside of a nearby business, according to the report.

Police said that one of the men pinned Montgomery to the ground and took the knife from him.

Through witness interviews, homicide detectives learned that minutes before police received calls reporting the stabbing, Montgomery had swung a knife at his mother, Brenda Montgomery, and brother, Kevin Montgomery, who lived in the area.

“Kenwonn swung the knife toward Brenda, and she yelled, ‘Please don’t kill me!’ Kevin yelled at Kewonn to leave the house … Kenwonn chased Kevin with the knife as Kevin ran south on Weaver Ave. toward H Street,” the report said.

Kirkling had been walking on the sidewalk where Kenwonn Montgomery had chased his brother. Kenwonn Montgomery then began running at Kirking and stabbed him multiple times, according to the report.

Police said that video surveillance footage from the area corroborated the witnesses’ accounts.

Kenwonn Montgomery told police that he had acted in self-defense when he stabbed Kirkling, whom he admitted he did not know, according to the report. He denied ever being diagnosed with a mental illness, police said.

Montgomery is due in court on Tuesday.

