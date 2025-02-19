Police: Man says ‘aliens’ told him to kill father

Timothy Sahrang La, 35, was charged with one count of open murder after investigators found La’s father, 73-year-old Eun Jin La, dead from a gunshot wound.

A 35-year-old man accused of killing his father earlier this month told police he was coerced by “aliens,” according to an arrest report.

Timothy Sahrang La, 35, was charged with one count of open murder after investigators found La’s father, 73-year-old Eun Jin La, dead from a gunshot wound at a southwest Las Vegas home on Feb. 5, according to the report.

Timothy La is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before a Las Vegas Justice Court judge Tuesday.

While being questioned, La told investigators that he felt like he was “on a different planet” and that “aliens had told him to kill his father,” according to the report.

La said he believed he was “saving” someone who was “wearing the skin of his father’s face,” the report stated. Police said they found a 9 mm handgun at the home, which is close to the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, near the elder La’s body.

Timothy La’s mother told investigators that her son lived at the home.

La is set to appear before Judge Noreen DeMonte at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

In 2018, La was indicted in Las Vegas after prosecutors said he sent thousands of threatening text messages to a model in California.

A year later, he pleaded guilty to violation of an extended protective order and ownership or possession of a firearm by a protected person and was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison, according to court records.

