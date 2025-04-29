Police: Man stabbed on sidewalk, left blood trail

A man was stabbed on Monday while walking down a sidewalk in the Historic Westside, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

Police received a report of a man knocking on an apartment door around 4:42 a.m. asking for help in the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue, near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said officers found a blood trail and followed it to the sidewalk “on the south side” of Lake Mead Boulevard.

The homicide is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521.

