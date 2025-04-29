80°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Police: Man stabbed on sidewalk, left blood trail

Police tape marks a crime scene, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ ...
Police tape marks a crime scene, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
East Las Vegas stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Robert Dixon Dunn (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judge orders 24 years to life for man who killed elderly couple, put bodies in storage
The North Las Vegas police vehicle pictured on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu ...
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at North Las Vegas apartment complex
10 years after deadly Las Vegas Strip crash, suspect still awaits trial
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2025 - 2:13 pm
 

A man was stabbed on Monday while walking down a sidewalk in the Historic Westside, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

Police received a report of a man knocking on an apartment door around 4:42 a.m. asking for help in the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue, near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said officers found a blood trail and followed it to the sidewalk “on the south side” of Lake Mead Boulevard.

The homicide is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES