Police: Man suspected in east Las Vegas homicide told relatives he shot a man

A man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Aug. 11 near Desert Pines High School told two relatives he shot a man on Aug. 11, according to an arrest warrant.

Samario Williams, 34, who was arrested in Nebraska on Aug. 15, told his grandmother and son the man he shot was armed with a knife, authorities said.

Around 2 a.m. on Aug. 11 the Metropolitan Police Department received reports saying a man was shot near the intersection of North Sandhill Road and Tully Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a man — who would be declared dead at the scene and later identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Kevin Telles, 26 — with four apparent gunshot wounds, according to the arrest warrant.

Two people who were with Telles when he was killed told police they were at a party with him before he was shot, the arrest warrant said. When the two people left the party, they saw Telles, who was “intoxicated,” standing in the middle of Tully Avenue.

The two people “pleaded with Kevin to enter their vehicle” so they could take him home, the warrant said. While they spoke with Telles, they noticed a man and a woman walking nearby. According to the warrant, the man started yelling at Telles to get in the car.

Telles then walked toward the man, and the man shot him and then ran away with the woman, said the two people who had been at the party, according to the warrant.

“Upon police arrival, Kevin was not armed with a knife and there were no knives in the vicinity of Kevin,” the warrant said. “Furthermore, neither” of the two people with Telles when he was killed “stated Kevin was armed with any sort of weapon.”

A witness to the shooting, and video surveillance that appeared to show the man and woman who fled the shooting scene, led police to the apartment of Williams’ grandmother, according to the warrant.

An Aug. 19 news release from Metro said Williams was arrested by Nebraska State Police in Omaha, Nebraska, and would be extradited to Las Vegas. The release did not say how Nebraska authorities located Williams.

According to a criminal complaint, Williams has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.

