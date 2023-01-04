Police: Murder-suicide at business complex near Las Vegas airport leaves 2 dead

Las Vegas police said a woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend outside of her place of work just south of Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at a business on the 500 block of East Pamalyn Avenue in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at a business on the 500 block of East Pamalyn Avenue in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said a woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend outside of her place of work just south of Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Officers found two people, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, dead outside a business in the 500 block of Pamalyn Avenue, near Bermuda and East Pilot roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Johansson said the man shot the woman after “lying in wait” for her outside her place of work, and he then died by suicide. Several witnesses heard gunshots from inside the businesses and were being interviewed by police, said Johansson.

The couple was in a long-term relationship that ended in the fall, according to Johansson. He urged anyone dealing with domestic violence to use resources, such as the police department’s Family Justice Center, instead of resorting to violence.

“There are resources available to you, it doesn’t have to come to this,” Johansson said.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.