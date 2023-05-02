79°F
Homicides

Police name boyfriend as suspect in Las Vegas woman’s death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2023 - 2:29 pm
 
Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez is wanted in connection with the shooting of Tabatha Tozzi, who ...
Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez is wanted in connection with the shooting of Tabatha Tozzi, who was shot during an argument with Perez-Sanchez, 26, on the 8100 block of Leger Drive in northwest Las Vegas just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Tabatha Tozzi (Ashley Galvan)
Tabatha Tozzi (Ashley Galvan)
Las Vegas police have announced they’re looking for the suspected killer in the slaying of Tabatha Tozzi.

Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez is wanted in connection with the shooting of Tozzi, who was shot during an argument with Perez-Sanchez, 26, on the 8100 block of Leger Drive in northwest Las Vegas just before 11 a.m. on April 22.

Police said Perez-Sanchez’s whereabouts are unknown and they are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

