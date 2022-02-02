46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Police probe homicide in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2022 - 11:47 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near northwest Las Vegas.

Officers are on the 5100 block of Cutty Way, near West Gowan Road and North Decatur Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
2
Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
3
Hurting Raiders try to move on from beloved Rich Bisaccia
Hurting Raiders try to move on from beloved Rich Bisaccia
4
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
5
Dean Heller says Joe Biden is an illegitimate president
Dean Heller says Joe Biden is an illegitimate president
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST