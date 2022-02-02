Police probe homicide in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near northwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near northwest Las Vegas.

Officers are on the 5100 block of Cutty Way, near West Gowan Road and North Decatur Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.