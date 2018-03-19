Police probe suspicious death in northwest Las Vegas

A woman called police just after 9 a.m. to say a person was dead on the 8200 block of Ocean Gate Way, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious death Monday in the northwest valley.

A woman called police just after 9 a.m. to say a person was dead on the 8200 block of Ocean Gate Way, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Officers determined the death appeared suspicious and notified homicide investigators.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

8200 block of Ocean Gate Way