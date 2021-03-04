56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Police ‘pursuing leads’ in North Las Vegas apartment complex slaying

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2021 - 8:43 am
 
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday evening at an apartment complex.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said police were called at 6:45 p.m. to the apartments on the 3900 block of N. Scott Robinson Boulevard near West Alexander Road for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Cuevas said detectives “are pursuing leads in the investigation. This is not believed to be a random act of violence.”

The victim’s name has not been released yet by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 702-633-9111. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘I did not do anything wrong,’ says suspect in Strip punching death
‘I did not do anything wrong,’ says suspect in Strip punching death
2
Sands sells Las Vegas Strip properties for $6.25B
Sands sells Las Vegas Strip properties for $6.25B
3
The reason Nevada isn’t receiving more vaccine doses just became clear
The reason Nevada isn’t receiving more vaccine doses just became clear
4
Strip punching attack victim had planned to hike Pacific Crest Trail
Strip punching attack victim had planned to hike Pacific Crest Trail
5
Woman ran over boyfriend with minivan, police say
Woman ran over boyfriend with minivan, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.