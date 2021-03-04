Police ‘pursuing leads’ in North Las Vegas apartment complex slaying

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday evening at an apartment complex on the 3900 block of N. Scott Robinson Boulevard.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday evening at an apartment complex.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said police were called at 6:45 p.m. to the apartments on the 3900 block of N. Scott Robinson Boulevard near West Alexander Road for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Cuevas said detectives “are pursuing leads in the investigation. This is not believed to be a random act of violence.”

The victim’s name has not been released yet by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 702-633-9111. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

