Police release 11th batch of Las Vegas shooting records

Wednesday marked the 11th court-ordered release since early May of Metropolitan Police Department audio, video and documents from the Oct. 1 tragedy.

The Mandalay Bay the day after the Route 91 Harvest shooting in Las Vegas on October 2, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released more records from the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

It marked the 11th court-ordered release since early May of Metropolitan Police Department audio, video and documents from the Oct. 1 tragedy, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the files.

The newspaper and other media organizations sued for the records in the days after the shooting. The department fought their release for months.

Last week, Metro released three clips of aerial surveillance footage from the scene, seven body camera files and eight collections of emergency radio transmissions.

Police previously released more than 3,000 pages of witness statements and officer reports, as well as 911 calls and additional body camera footage. A Review-Journal examination of those records found that many officers experienced communication problems during the mass shooting response.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said a final report on the massacre will be released by the end of the month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

