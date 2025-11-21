Police release bodycam footage of Henderson road rage shooting that killed 11-year-old

Las Vegas police on Friday released body camera footage capturing the aftermath of a deadly road rage shooting in Henderson that claimed the life of an 11-year-old.

Teen accused in fatal park shooting, robbery to be tried as adult

‘We believe his actions were intentional’: DA discusses murder charges against teen driver

Tyler Johns, the suspect in the killing of 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, looks to family members during his bail hearing in Henderson Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A screenshot from body-worn camera video released by Metro shows 22-year-old Tyler Johns, left surrendering, while Valente Ayala pleads with officers. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police on Friday released body camera footage capturing the aftermath of a deadly road rage shooting in Henderson that claimed the life of an 11-year-old.

The Metropolitan Police Department shared the recordings on its Public Records Unit YouTube channel, posting three separate videos totaling roughly 45 minutes of footage.

In the first video, 22-year-old Tyler Johns surrenders to the Metro officer who was among the first to respond to the scene. Meanwhile, Valente Ayala pleaded with officers, telling them that Johns had shot his son, Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria.

Authorities have said Johns was arrested and taken into custody shortly after admitting he fired into Ayala’s vehicle, claiming he did not realize a child was in the backseat. He now faces an open murder charge.

Witnesses in Johns’ arrest report said that he and Ayala were “jockeying” for positions on the westbound 215 Beltway near Gibson Road after merging from a flyover interchange Friday morning. The two men rolled down their windows and argued before the shooting happened.

Dominguez-Chavarria, 11, was in the backseat when Johns fired into an SUV driven by Ayala on Friday. The boy was hit in the head and died later at a hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.