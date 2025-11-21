Police release bodycam footage of Henderson road rage shooting that killed 11-year-old
Las Vegas police on Friday released body camera footage capturing the aftermath of a deadly road rage shooting in Henderson that claimed the life of an 11-year-old.
The Metropolitan Police Department shared the recordings on its Public Records Unit YouTube channel, posting three separate videos totaling roughly 45 minutes of footage.
In the first video, 22-year-old Tyler Johns surrenders to the Metro officer who was among the first to respond to the scene. Meanwhile, Valente Ayala pleaded with officers, telling them that Johns had shot his son, Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria.
Authorities have said Johns was arrested and taken into custody shortly after admitting he fired into Ayala’s vehicle, claiming he did not realize a child was in the backseat. He now faces an open murder charge.
Witnesses in Johns’ arrest report said that he and Ayala were “jockeying” for positions on the westbound 215 Beltway near Gibson Road after merging from a flyover interchange Friday morning. The two men rolled down their windows and argued before the shooting happened.
Dominguez-Chavarria, 11, was in the backseat when Johns fired into an SUV driven by Ayala on Friday. The boy was hit in the head and died later at a hospital, according to police.
