Homicides

Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2024 - 7:55 am
 
Isaias Ruiz-Figeroa (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police say they have identified a suspect in a deadly stabbing in November in central Las Vegas.

Isaias Ruiz-Figeroa, 43, is believed to be unhoused in Las Vegas, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The stabbing occurred just before 2 a.m. Nov. 11 on the 400 block of Harvard Street, near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a man with apparent stab wounds inside a home.

“The investigation by Metro’s homicide section indicates the victim was at a residence with his girlfriend when her ex-boyfriend entered the home and stabbed the victim,” the press release said at the time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Ex-G League player held in woman’s killing appears in Las Vegas court
The Associated Press

A former NBA developmental league player accused with his ex-girlfriend of killing a woman whose body was found last month in southern Nevada faced a Las Vegas judge on Tuesday following his transfer in custody from a jail in Sacramento.

