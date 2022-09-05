Police release images of suspect in reporter’s slaying

Jeff German was found dead around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the side of his home in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle, near North Tenaya Way.

A photo of the suspect in the killing of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Jeff German, investigative reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, in Las Vegas, on Jan. 19, 2017. German was found fatally stabbed outside his northwest Las Vegas home on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Police on Monday released surveillance images of the person suspected in the fatal stabbing of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, and they are asking for the public’s help finding more footage.

The 69-year-old journalist was found dead around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the side of his home, on the 7200 block of Bronze Circle, near North Tenaya Way. Police said the stabbing stemmed from an altercation German had the day before with another person.

The images show a person wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag.

German, whose reporting career spanned 40 years, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled.

Metro initiated major case protocol, the department said Sunday, urgently bringing together resources from across the valley in an effort to arrest a suspect as quickly as possible.

“We take this case very seriously and our investigators have been working non-stop to identify and apprehend the suspect,” Metro Capt. Dori Koren wrote in the statement. “Now we are asking for the public’s help. During the investigation, detectives were able to locate images of the suspect.”

Police suspect the stabber was casing the neighborhood to commit other crimes when German was killed. They are seeking footage taken between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday near Vegas and Rock Springs drives.

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

On Sunday, former coworkers, attorneys and politicians remembered the tenacious reporter whose work exposed the corruption and crime of politicians, police, attorneys, judges, casino industry leaders and mob figures.

In recent years, his reporting revealed failures in city inspections before the deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire in 2019; claims of bullying, hostility and mismanagement at the Clark County’s public administrator’s office; and extremist activity in Southern Nevada.

German also was the writer and host for Season 2 of “Mobbed Up: the Fight for Vegas,” the Review-Journal’s acclaimed true-crime podcast.

Anyone with any info is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-7777 or @CrimeStoppersNV.

