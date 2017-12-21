Homicides

Police release sketch of suspect in fatal central Las Vegas shooting

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2017 - 4:46 pm
 

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released a sketch of a man suspected of killing another man in the central Las Vegas Valley earlier this month.

Kolton Sawyer, 25, was killed Dec. 1 after he and two others chased a man who reportedly earlier robbed a woman walking along Rancho Drive near Melody Lane, police said.

The suspected robber then turned around and fired his weapon, hitting only Sawyer, police said. His body was found on the 1900 block of Allen Lane.

Police released a surveillance clip that shows the silhouette of the suspected shooter running from the scene, but authorities have not yet identified him.

