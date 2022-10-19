Police release video of suspect in unsolved homicide

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released video of a suspected killer involved in a beating in Downtown Las Vegas.

Screen grab from a video showing an individual connected to a Downtown Las Vegas homicide. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released video of a suspected killer involved in a beating in Downtown Las Vegas and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Gayla Davis, 49, died Jan. 4 from blunt force head trauma, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Davis was beaten around 2:49 a.m. Jan. 1 on the 1500 block of North Main Street, Metropolitan Police Department Officer Misael Parra told the Review-Journal at the time.

In a statement Wednesday, Metro said the suspect hit the woman with an unknown weapon and walked away. He was described as a 6-foot-tall man in his 30s or mid-40s who is about 220 pounds.

Video released by the department showed the man walking on a sidewalk during daylight hours wearing dark, winter clothing and a black hat turned backwards.

Anyone with information may call the Metro homicide unit at 702-828-3521.

