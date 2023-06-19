92°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Police report 2 weekend killings, arrest 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2023 - 12:54 pm
 
Close-up of lights on roof of police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Close-up of lights on roof of police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were killed in separate attacks on Sunday, Las Vegas police said, including a woman who was stabbed in the east valley.

Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to the 4800 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Decatur Boulevard, after a fight among three men resulted in two of them being shot, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said one of the men died at University Medical Center, and the shooter ran off before police arrived. None of the men had been identified as of Monday afternoon, and police released no further details about the killing.

Separately, a woman was fatally stabbed around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near North Mojave Road, Metro wrote in a second statement Monday.

Police arrested her boyfriend, Robert Lara, 39, on a murder charge in connection with the woman’s death.

Further details on the woman’s stabbing were not immediately provided.

Anyone with information on either homicide may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man dies after falling off Grand Canyon West Skywalk
Man dies after falling off Grand Canyon West Skywalk
2
Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault to host meet-and-greet in Henderson
Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault to host meet-and-greet in Henderson
3
Aces reprimanded by league for improper use of flight service
Aces reprimanded by league for improper use of flight service
4
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
5
Knights keep party going with stop at owner’s Montana ranch
Knights keep party going with stop at owner’s Montana ranch
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man stabs ex-girlfriend, kills self in northwest valley, police say
Man stabs ex-girlfriend, kills self in northwest valley, police say
Police: Man says he fatally shot wife’s new husband
Police: Man says he fatally shot wife’s new husband
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Police search for boyfriend in shooting death of 19-year-old woman
Police search for boyfriend in shooting death of 19-year-old woman
Man stabbed to death near downtown likely homeless, police say
Man stabbed to death near downtown likely homeless, police say
Woman shot, killed by NLV police identified
Woman shot, killed by NLV police identified