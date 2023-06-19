Police report 2 weekend killings, arrest 1

A man was shot and killed and a woman was fatally stabbed Sunday in Las Vegas.

Close-up of lights on roof of police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were killed in separate attacks on Sunday, Las Vegas police said, including a woman who was stabbed in the east valley.

Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to the 4800 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Decatur Boulevard, after a fight among three men resulted in two of them being shot, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said one of the men died at University Medical Center, and the shooter ran off before police arrived. None of the men had been identified as of Monday afternoon, and police released no further details about the killing.

Separately, a woman was fatally stabbed around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near North Mojave Road, Metro wrote in a second statement Monday.

Police arrested her boyfriend, Robert Lara, 39, on a murder charge in connection with the woman’s death.

Further details on the woman’s stabbing were not immediately provided.

Anyone with information on either homicide may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

