Police report reveals details of baby thrown to her death from balcony

A baby who police say was thrown to her death by her father during a domestic dispute Saturday has been identified as 1-month-old London Martin of Las Vegas.

London Martin (GoFundMe)

A small memorial for a 1-month-old girl, who died earlier in the day during a domestic disturbance at 10115 Jeffreys St., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A burned apartment in a complex at 10115 Jeffreys St., near South Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. A domestic disturbance occurred there Saturday morning. Police said a man is accused of throwing his 1-month-old daughter from the balcony, killing her, and then lighting the apartment on fire. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clarence Martin Jr. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A GoFundMe page shows a smiling photo of a 1-month-old baby who Las Vegas police say was thrown to her death Saturday morning by her father during a domestic dispute.

The baby, identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as London Martin of Las Vegas, died of blunt force head trauma, and her death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Her father, Clarence Martin Jr., faces charges of open murder, first-degree arson, torture of an animal and battery on a protected person in connection with the deadly dispute that unfolded around 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the Positano Apartments, 10115 Jeffreys St.

The GoFundMe, which was created Sunday by a family member, identifies London’s mother as Nicole Poole, who could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

“We were completely blindsided and are still in shock this is even a reality,” fundraiser creator Ebonie Jovanna Lemi wrote. “Our sweet London was horrifically taken from us, and all at once, all our lives have been changed forever.”

Las Vegas police have said Martin threw the baby from a second-floor apartment balcony during a dispute with the baby’s mother. London landed on the asphalt below the balcony. An arrest report for Martin states that the baby was thrown more than 22 feet.

Poole told police that Martin had mental issues in the past, according to the report, “but she had not seen any issues until the last three days. Martin hadn’t eaten or slept in the last three days.”

“Last night she fell asleep with her baby in her bed around 0100 hours (1 a.m.),” the arrest report states. “She was awoken by Martin who was lying in bed next to her. Martin started kicking her. Martin kicked Poole and the baby pushing them out of the bed onto the floor.”

Poole grabbed her baby and went to a couch in the living room.

“Martin pulled the baby out of Poole’s arms and stepped out of the apartment onto the landing,” police said. “Seconds later he stepped back into the apartment and did not have the baby.”

The report states that a neighbor tried to render aid to the baby. Poole, meanwhile, rushed to London and grabbed her. She told responding officers: He “just threw my baby,” the report states.

Police said an officer then heard a loud bang. A vehicle, a white Mercedes-Benz belonging to Poole, had crashed into another vehicle near the entrance gate of the apartment complex, then left the area. London was rushed to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus for treatment.

The arrest report states that a witness later reported seeing Martin get into the Mercedes-Benz while saying “burn b—- burn.”

Officers soon realized the couple’s apartment was on fire.

Police said Martin lit the apartment on fire before speeding away in his car, leading to a police chase that ended at McCarran International Airport after the father crashed his car twice. Police said the family’s dog was killed in the fire, which caused extensive damage to the apartment.

After the second crash, which involved his car rolling over on the 215 Beltway at the airport connector tunnel, Martin abandoned his vehicle at the airport, according to police. He was arrested after a short chase through the airport. Police said he was arrested yelling “burn b—-! Jeffreys Street, Jeffreys Street!”

In September, a photo posted to the mother’s Facebook account showed a pregnant Poole, dressed in a red gown, holding hands with Martin.

“Congratulations… to you Both on the Birth of Baby London,” one person wrote in the comments of the photo. “She’s Beautiful.”

Another person wrote, “One of my favorite couples.”

Martin’s Facebook account indicates he and Poole were engaged. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

