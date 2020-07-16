Police respond to homicide in south Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the south valley.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation is occurring in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

