Police say argument preceded Tuesday murder-suicide in south Las Vegas

At about 3:30 p.m., a married couple were found dead inside a residence in the 7600 block of Constellation Street.

Police investigate the deaths of two people at a home in the 7600 block of Constellation Street in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A married couple were found dead in their home Tuesday afternoon in south Las Vegas in a suspected murder-suicide, police said.

A woman in her early 50s and a man in his late 40s were found in a home in the 7600 block of Constellation Street by their adult son about 3:30 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer. The home in a residential neighborhood near South Eastern Avenue and East Robindale Road.

Spencer said the couple’s employer reached out to the son after both were not at work.

The woman was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday as Dora Garcia, 51, of Las Vegas. The coroner had not determined yet what killed her.

Police believe the man shot his wife and then died by suicide. Spencer said the shooting occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

“We do believe there was an argument at the residence about 48 hours ago where the gunshots were also potentially heard by a neighbor,” Spencer said, adding that “there was one prior domestic disturbance that was verbal only within the last month.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.