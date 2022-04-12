Police say fatal shooting of teen was self defense, no arrests expected

A teenager shot Monday was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 9600 block of Mariner Village Court on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenager shot Monday in northwest Las Vegas has died, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Christian John Murphy, 16, of Las Vegas, was shot around 6 a.m. in The Foothills near Flamingo and Fort Apache roads.

He died hours later at University Medical Center.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the teen was armed with a gun in the 9600 block of Mariner Village Court when he was involved in an argument. A person walking their dog, and who was also armed, got involved in the argument and ended up shooting the teen.

Spencer said Tuesday that the shooting is considered self defense and no arrests are expected.

The teen and the person who shot him, a man in his 60s, live near each other, Spencer said. The boy’s cause and manner of death were still pending from the coroner’s office.

