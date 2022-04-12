55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Police say fatal shooting of teen was self defense, no arrests expected

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2022 - 10:16 am
 
Updated April 12, 2022 - 11:53 am
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 9600 block of Mariner Village Court on Monday, A ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 9600 block of Mariner Village Court on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenager shot Monday in northwest Las Vegas has died, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Christian John Murphy, 16, of Las Vegas, was shot around 6 a.m. in The Foothills near Flamingo and Fort Apache roads.

He died hours later at University Medical Center.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the teen was armed with a gun in the 9600 block of Mariner Village Court when he was involved in an argument. A person walking their dog, and who was also armed, got involved in the argument and ended up shooting the teen.

Spencer said Tuesday that the shooting is considered self defense and no arrests are expected.

The teen and the person who shot him, a man in his 60s, live near each other, Spencer said. The boy’s cause and manner of death were still pending from the coroner’s office.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
2
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
3
Spring storm brings windy, cooler weather to Las Vegas
Spring storm brings windy, cooler weather to Las Vegas
4
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
5
7 arrested in child luring sting in Las Vegas Valley
7 arrested in child luring sting in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST