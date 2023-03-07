50°F
Homicides

Police say intruder was fatally shot in Sun City Anthem home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2023 - 9:08 am
 
Updated March 7, 2023 - 9:35 am
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye
An intruder was fatally shot inside a Sun City Anthem house, Henderson police said Tuesday.

Officers discovered the body of a 38-year-old man around 2 a.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of Sebring Hills Drive, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Police said the elderly man who lived at the home died a week earlier, and the man’s 61-year-old son was checking on the house when he found the intruder inside.

The son opened fire, killing the man. Police said they had no plans to make an arrest in connection with the shooting.

It was unclear why Henderson police did not disclose the death until five days later.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Dylan Gall was shot in the guest bedroom and died in the kitchen from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information may call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

