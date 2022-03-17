Police say Las Vegas man beat roommate to death

Sanchez told police that on Feb. 1, he did not like the way Detrinidad-Lopez spoke to him and the two got into a physical fight.

Gary Sanchez. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested for allegedly beating his roommate to death last month, according to a newly released report.

Gary Sanchez, 54, was arrested Feb. 5, and charged with murder in connection to the death of his roommate, Juan Detrinidad-Lopez, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Thursday.

A third roommate said Sanchez and Detrinidad-Lopez were frequently in fights inside their home on the 2400 block of Sandy Lane, according to the arrest report.

Sanchez told police that on Feb. 1, he did not like the way Detrinidad-Lopez spoke to him and the two got into a physical fight.

Sanchez and the third roommate told police that at around 3 p.m., Sanchez punched Detrinidad-Lopez and he hit his head against the concrete near the front door.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Detrinidad-Lopez, 54, died Feb. 4 at University Medical Center from blunt force head trauma.

Detectives listed several prior calls involving the men in the arrest report. In July, Sanchez was cited for battery after punching Detrinidad-Lopez in the face.

Detrinidad-Lopez reported to police twice that month that Sanchez was being “verbally aggressive” and he wanted Sanchez evicted.

Sanchez is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court again March 30.

