Police say man killed father in southwest Las Vegas Valley shooting

The Clark County Detention Center at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., is pictured, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody after his father was found dead Wednesday at a southwest Las Vegas Valley residence, according to police.

Timothy La was arrested on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police were called just before 6:20 p.m. to the residence on the 5300 block of Caprock Canyon Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road and South Decatur Avenue, the release said. The death was initially believed to have been from natural causes.

When officers arrived, they determined the death appeared to be suspicious and notified Metro’s Homicide Section, who responded and took over the investigation, according to the release. It said detectives determined that La had shot his father and left the home. He later returned and was taken into custody by patrol officers.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.