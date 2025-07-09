Police say ‘more than 30 rounds fired’ in shooting in southwest Las Vegas

Police are investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at about 12:38 a.m. in the 6000 block of Coja Street.

In a media briefing, Lt. Steven Riback said dispatch received several calls, one of which described a subject shot in a garage.

Arriving officers located an an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Riback said.

According to police, the preliminary details indicate that a white Dodge Charger with a black front bumper was seen circling the neighborhood multiple times just prior to the shooting.

The vehicle, Riback said, eventually stopped in front of a residence and several subjects exited the car.

“A short time after, more than 30 rounds were fired,” police said. “Only one individual was struck, the male that was deceased, and that was the only injury that we know of at this time.”

Authorities said that the vehicle then left the area.

“Detectives believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the citizens at this time,” Riback said.

The incident remains under investigation.