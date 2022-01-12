Police say North Las Vegas man admitted fatally shooting fiancee

A North Las Vegas man told police he shot his fiancee to death because “he just snapped” during a fight, authorities said Wednesday.

North Las Vegas police (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reginald Rone called the police around 1:15 a.m. Monday to report he had killed his fiancee in their home in the 2600 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, according to an arrest report from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Rone said he had been dating the woman for about a year, and they often fought because she thought Rone was cheating on her.

“When asked why he shot (the woman) he stated he ‘just snapped’,” according to the arrest report. “Reginald was very remorseful and stated he should have just walked away.”

The woman had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police said she was found dead in the kitchen next to six shell casings.

Rone told officers that he bought a gun last month after someone tried to kick in his door. Police said Rone is a six-time registered felon who was convicted of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, battery with substantial bodily harm and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon.

He is being held without bail after he was charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court again Jan. 26,

