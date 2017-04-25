Police say second man has died after Las Vegas knife attacks

Richi Briones. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A second man has died in connection with a series of stabbings that occurred last week in northeast Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police were dispatched about 10:13 a.m. Wednesday to the stabbing victim’s location at 4420 E. Charleston Blvd.

Police found the male victim on the kitchen floor of Sushi Culiacan with a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died Monday, police said.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as 52-year-old Israel Schwarts of Las Vegas.

About 45 minutes before Schwarts was stabbed, police responded to a nearby incident where one man chased another man with a knife, police said. During that incident, the suspect was identified as Richi Briones, 32.

After Schwarts was stabbed, a customer was stabbed at an Arco gas station, 551 N. Lamb Blvd., police said. The customer, Balente Gonzalez, 31, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died upon arrival.

Briones was arrested Wednesday night on murder and other charges after an hourslong manhunt.

The Clark County district attorney has been made aware of Schwarts’ death and will amend Briones’ charges accordingly, police said.

