Police say woman injured in suspected arson at mobile home has died

A woman who was gravely injured Wednesday afternoon in what authorities said was a deliberately set fire in east Las Vegas has died.

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed the fatality in a text message Thursday morning. He did not elaborate.

The woman, whose name and identity have not been released, was in a mobile home at Echo Park, 1322 S. Mojave Road, when a fire broke out at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday during an argument between three people in a bedroom.

Spencer said on Wednesday night that one of the people involved in the argument then lit a bed on fire.

The victim suffered burns to nearly 100 percent of her body. She and two others at the home were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Police said on Wednesday night that a female was taken into custody at the scene of the fire on suspicion of attempted murder. Clark County Detention Center and Las Vegas Justice Court records now show that a Tiffany Willis, 37, was booked overnight at the jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and two counts of first-degree arson. She was being held on $20,000 bail.

Further information about what led police to arrest Willis was not immediately available Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

