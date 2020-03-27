Police search for assailant in homicide at south Las Vegas park

Las Vegas police are still looking for an assailant in the killing of a man whose body was found at a south valley park on Thursday morning.

Las Vegas homicide detectives were investigating a report of a body at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives were investigating a report of a body at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are still searching for a suspect in the killing of a man whose body was found at a south valley park on Thursday morning.

No one has been arrested in connection with the death, which homicide detectives are investigating, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department sent Friday afternoon. Detectives determined that the man, who was found dead at Silverado Ranch Park, 9855 Gilespie St., “might have been in a fight with another individual,” the statement read.

Officers were called to the park just before 6 a.m. Thursday, after two people found an unresponsive man lying next to a pedestrian path. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Those two individuals stumbled upon a body of a black male we believe between the ages of 18 and 22,” homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Thursday morning. “Upon finding the male they called 911 because they believed he was deceased.”

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Spencer said Thursday that the man apparently sustained injuries that may have contributed to his death.

“There is no question it is suspicious,” he said.

Anyone with information about the man’s death can contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.