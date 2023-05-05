72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Police search for man in Las Vegas sushi restaurant stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2023 - 1:53 pm
 
Updated May 5, 2023 - 2:32 pm
Hokaido Sushi at 6015 S. Fort Apache Road is seen in a screenshot. (Google)
Hokaido Sushi at 6015 S. Fort Apache Road is seen in a screenshot. (Google)
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man suspected of fatally stabbing a co-worker at ...
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man suspected of fatally stabbing a co-worker at a Las Vegas sushi restaurant. (Getty Images)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man suspected of fatally stabbing a co-worker at a Las Vegas sushi restaurant.

Jose Vasquez, 38, was initially ordered to have no contact with the co-worker whose throat he was suspected of slashing, according to court records. Vasquez was released on $20,000 bail after the Feb. 15 attack and ordered to periodically report to authorities.

After the unidentified victim died, prosecutors upgraded a charge against Vasquez to murder on March 14, but court records indicate Vasquez had not been appearing for court or reporting to authorities.

A warrant was issued for his arrest March 22, and a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 20 did not go forward because Vasquez had not been arrested. The warrant was outstanding as of Friday.

Vasquez is suspected of stabbing his co-worker with a large knife after he was asked to help clean the kitchen at Hokaido Sushi, 6015 S. Fort Apache Road, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The injured co-worker, whose name was redacted in the arrest report, was initially listed in critical condition after undergoing two hours of surgery. Doctors at University Medical Center told police after the stabbing that the victim had a brain bleed.

His name was not immediately released by the Clark County coroner’s office Friday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Games ‘for free’: Golden Knights unveil new local TV package
Games ‘for free’: Golden Knights unveil new local TV package
2
Body found on UNR campus, police say
Body found on UNR campus, police say
3
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of Strip headliners
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of Strip headliners
4
Raiders practice facility changed hands twice without real estate transfer taxes
Raiders practice facility changed hands twice without real estate transfer taxes
5
Summerlin Parkway crash leaves woman dead
Summerlin Parkway crash leaves woman dead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Suspect in stabbing death has history of assault arrests
Suspect in stabbing death has history of assault arrests
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man charged with murder after fatal garage shooting
Man charged with murder after fatal garage shooting
1 killed in stabbing in central Las Vegas
1 killed in stabbing in central Las Vegas
Man admitted in phone calls, text to drainage canal killing, police say
Man admitted in phone calls, text to drainage canal killing, police say
Woman dies in northwest Las Vegas shooting; police release few details
Woman dies in northwest Las Vegas shooting; police release few details