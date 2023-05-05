Police search for man in Las Vegas sushi restaurant stabbing

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man suspected of fatally stabbing a co-worker at a Las Vegas sushi restaurant.

Hokaido Sushi at 6015 S. Fort Apache Road is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man suspected of fatally stabbing a co-worker at a Las Vegas sushi restaurant. (Getty Images)

Jose Vasquez, 38, was initially ordered to have no contact with the co-worker whose throat he was suspected of slashing, according to court records. Vasquez was released on $20,000 bail after the Feb. 15 attack and ordered to periodically report to authorities.

After the unidentified victim died, prosecutors upgraded a charge against Vasquez to murder on March 14, but court records indicate Vasquez had not been appearing for court or reporting to authorities.

A warrant was issued for his arrest March 22, and a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 20 did not go forward because Vasquez had not been arrested. The warrant was outstanding as of Friday.

Vasquez is suspected of stabbing his co-worker with a large knife after he was asked to help clean the kitchen at Hokaido Sushi, 6015 S. Fort Apache Road, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The injured co-worker, whose name was redacted in the arrest report, was initially listed in critical condition after undergoing two hours of surgery. Doctors at University Medical Center told police after the stabbing that the victim had a brain bleed.

His name was not immediately released by the Clark County coroner’s office Friday.

