Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at Las Vegas park

Anthony Wrobel, 42 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metro police investigate Sunday, April 15, 2018, after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at Sunset Park in southeast Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A multiagency manhunt was underway Monday for a Venetian employee suspected of opening fire at a company picnic Sunday night, leaving a woman dead and a man critically injured.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Anthony Wrobel, a 5-foot-9 white man who weighs approximately 197 pounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Federal investigators from the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and U.S. Marshals Service are helping Las Vegas police in the search for Wrobel, Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. North Las Vegas police and Henderson police also joined the search, he said.

Las Vegas police have notified law enforcement agencies in California, Utah and Arizona of the manhunt, OcampoGomez said.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Sunday that police are calling the shooting a targeted act of workplace violence. Shots rang out at the picnic hosted by The Venetian just before 6 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road.

The victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where the woman, who was in her 50s, died. The man remained in critical condition at the hospital Monday. One of the two victims was a Venetian executive, police said.

Investigators said Wrobel allegedly walked up to a table where the two victims were sitting and fired at close range before fleeing in a black and purple Dodge Charger. Police later found the car parked at McCarran International Airport, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether Wrobel had accessed the terminal or boarded a flight.

A motive for the attack had not been determined as of Monday.

The suspect is a 14-year employee of The Venetian, and police said he was described as disgruntled. Wrobel does not appear to have a criminal history in Clark County, court records show.

In a statement, Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates the Venetian, said: “The Venetian team is working closely with Las Vegas Metro on the investigation. Any questions regarding this investigation should be directed to Las Vegas Metro.”

Anyone with information should call Metro at 702-828-3521, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

The Clark County coroner’s will identify the woman once her family has been notified.

Sunday night’s shooting was the second homicide in Clark County this year resulting from targeted workplace violence, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Last month, 22-year-old Henderson gas station employee Rafael Valdez allegedly opened fire at the Terrible’s Car Wash & Lube on the 4000 block of East Sunset Road, killing one of his co-workers and injuring two others.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

