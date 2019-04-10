Police search for suspect in ‘suspicious’ death of Henderson man

A red 2011 Subaru Legacy bearing Nevada plate 263G63 is missing from a deceased 55-year-old male in his home after Henderson police conducted a welfare check in the 1900 block of Cutlass Drive. (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police are seeking information on the death of a 55-year-old man who investigators say was found dead Monday under “suspicious circumstances.”

About 7:15 p.m., police were asked to a do a welfare check on the 1900 block of Cutlass Drive, near West Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive, after the man was reported missing by an out-of-state family member.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead inside a home in the neighborhood, and his red 2011 Subaru Legacy with Nevada license plate 263G63 missing.

The Henderson Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide, but as of Wednesday afternoon had not identified a suspect, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s name and cause and manner of death. The homicide investigation is the 39th of the year in Clark County, and the fourth investigated by Henderson police, according to Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-297-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.