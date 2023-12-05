60°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Police search for SUV connected to suspected shooter of homeless men

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 5:20 pm
 
(Metro Toutube screengrab)
(Metro Toutube screengrab)

Las Vegas police were searching for a SUV connected to the Friday shooting of five unhoused men, one of whom died.

Police said on Monday that an “unknown race male” walked up to the encampment on Charleston Boulevard, near Sandhill Road, and opened fire.

Five men were shot.

The shooter then took off running, and entered the passenger side of a dark-colored SUV, police said.

Timothy Bratton, 57, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
2
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
3
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
4
OSHA fines Cirque in ‘O’ injury incident
OSHA fines Cirque in ‘O’ injury incident
5
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Homeless man shot dead identified
Homeless man shot dead identified
South valley shooting leaves man dead, shooter outstanding
South valley shooting leaves man dead, shooter outstanding
Man run over, killed amid argument in parking lot, Las Vegas police say
Man run over, killed amid argument in parking lot, Las Vegas police say
Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas
Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police seek vehicle in apparent road rage killing
Las Vegas police seek vehicle in apparent road rage killing
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead