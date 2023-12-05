Police search for SUV connected to suspected shooter of homeless men

Las Vegas police were searching for a SUV connected to the Friday shooting of five unhoused men.

(Metro Toutube screengrab)

Las Vegas police were searching for a SUV connected to the Friday shooting of five unhoused men, one of whom died.

Police said on Monday that an “unknown race male” walked up to the encampment on Charleston Boulevard, near Sandhill Road, and opened fire.

Five men were shot.

The shooter then took off running, and entered the passenger side of a dark-colored SUV, police said.

Timothy Bratton, 57, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

