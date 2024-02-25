49°F
Homicides

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man connected to woman’s death

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2024 - 7:25 am
 
Updated February 25, 2024 - 7:27 am
Michael Ford drives a 2000 Lexus Sedan with the license plate “844X06,” the Metropolitan Police Department said. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Michael Ford (Metropolitan Police Department)
Michael Ford drives a 2000 Lexus Sedan with the license plate “844X06,” the Metropolitan Police Department said. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking the public for help in finding a man connected to a woman’s death.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are looking for 36-year-old Mark Michael Ford, who is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old woman who died Tuesday evening, police said in a news release Sunday.

The woman was found in the 11000 block of Andorra Street near Bermuda Road and St. Rose Parkway and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Ford is “armed and dangerous,” and drives a 2000 Lexus Sedan with the license plate “844X06.” Ford is believed to still be in the Las Vegas area.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

