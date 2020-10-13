Police searching for woman in fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Club House Drive around 6:17 p.m. Monday in response to a domestic dispute, police said.

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing death in the east valley Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on the 5400 block of Club House Drive in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Las Vegas police are still searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing in the east valley on Monday night.

When they arrived, they found a woman in the front yard with a stab wound. Police said she was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the woman as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police believe two women were arguing in the backyard when one of them stabbed the other before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

