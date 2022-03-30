73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Police seek assistance in southwest Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2022 - 10:19 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police announced Wednesday they are seeking assistance in a homicide case after human remains were found in a wash basin.

Officers discovered the remains around 1:30 a.m. March 21, in a tunnel near Charlie Frias Park, at West Tropicana Avenue and South Edmond Street.

Investigators believe the remains were the result of a homicide, but no suspect or motive had been determined.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the person as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New arena, casino may be coming to Strip’s backyard
New arena, casino may be coming to Strip’s backyard
2
Hospitality workers file mass tort lawsuit against Station Casinos
Hospitality workers file mass tort lawsuit against Station Casinos
3
Officer shoots 2 juveniles after car strikes girl at Western High School
Officer shoots 2 juveniles after car strikes girl at Western High School
4
Las Vegas police say man swindled $500K in bitcoin from trader
Las Vegas police say man swindled $500K in bitcoin from trader
5
Golden Knights goaltender leaves practice with injury
Golden Knights goaltender leaves practice with injury
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST