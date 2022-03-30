Police seek assistance in southwest Las Vegas homicide

Officers discovered the remains around 1:30 a.m. March 21 in a tunnel near Charlie Frias Park, at West Tropicana Avenue and South Edmond Street.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police announced Wednesday they are seeking assistance in a homicide case after human remains were found in a wash basin.

Investigators believe the remains were the result of a homicide, but no suspect or motive had been determined.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the person as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

