Police seek gunman who killed 1, sprayed store with bullets in ‘random’ shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road. (Ethan Stott/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police say they are searching for a gunman who randomly killed a man outside a south Las Vegas convenience store and then sprayed the store with additional gunfire early Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at a news briefing that the gunman was wearing tactical gear and had a gun belt wrapped around his waist during the shooting on the 7700 block of Jones Boulevard, near Robindale Road, and released a photo taken from surveillance video in hopes someone would recognize him.

“We desperately need the public’s help…to solve this case and take a violent person off the street,” he said.

Spencer said the gunman is believed to have carried out an armed robbery in the area before walking to the store and opening fire at about 12:30 a.m.

He pumped multiple bullets into the driver’s side door of an unoccupied car, then walked up to another occupied car and did the same, Spencer said.

A man inside the second vehicle, who was waiting for his girlfriend who was in the store, died at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, Spencer said.

The shooter proceeded into the store, which was occupied by multiple people, and shot down an aisle, narrowly missing a customer who was able to duck near a cooler, Spencer said.

The number of rounds and the randomness of the shooting prompted Metro to immediately release the picture of the suspect, who left the store on foot and is believed to live in the area.

“This could’ve been extremely worse,” Spencer said. “This is an extremely shocking situation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites. Review-Journal staff writer Lukas Eggen contributed to this report.