Police seek help identifying people of interest in suspicious hospital death

Police are trying to identify this man and woman connected to a suspicious death last week at MountainView Hospital. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police have not yet made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death last week at MountainView Hospital and need the public’s help identifying a man and woman of interest.

Early Wednesday morning, the unknown man and woman dropped off 25-year-old Ashley Wellito at MountainView Hospital, police said. Medical personnel pronounced Wellito dead several hours later.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not released any information about the nature of the injuries, nor has the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man involved in the drop-off is described by police as a black man of medium height and build. He was last seen wearing white pants and a white hoodie, Metro said.

Police describe the woman as Hispanic last seen in dark pants and a zippered sweatshirt.

Surveillance shows the two driving a black vehicle.

People with information on this case may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or 702-385-5555.

