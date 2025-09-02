Police seek help to ID man found dead at Burning Man in Northern Nevada

Authorities in Northern Nevada are seeking help as they work to identify a man who was found dead at the Burning Man festival late last month.

This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Black Rock City. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that authorities are requesting information on the Aug. 30 homicide, which they say occurred “between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in the area between 8 o’clock and I St. and 845 and I St. in Black Rock City.”

Authorities said previously that around 9:15 p.m., a festivalgoer flagged down a deputy and told them there was a man “lying in a pool of blood,” the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office and Bureau of Land Management rangers then responded to the campsite and found a man who they said was “obviously” dead on the ground, according to the press release.

Authorities said they are specifically looking to identify the victim, whom they described as 6-foot-tall white man between the ages of 35 and 40 with short brown hair and facial hair.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area during that time frame and saw or heard anything to contact authorities at 775-273-5111.