96°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Police seek help to ID man found dead at Burning Man in Northern Nevada

This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, S ...
This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Black Rock City. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)
More Stories
Duane Davis, who is facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, appears in cou ...
Tupac Shakur murder suspect sentenced to prison for jailhouse fight
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man stabbed to death during fight in northeast Las Vegas
This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, S ...
Investigation underway after man found dead at ‘Burning Man’
A woman charged with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told police it was an accident, though ...
Police: Woman with ‘fascination’ for guns insists boyfriend’s fatal shooting accidental
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2025 - 9:57 am
 

Authorities in Northern Nevada are seeking help as they work to identify a man who was found dead at the Burning Man festival late last month.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that authorities are requesting information on the Aug. 30 homicide, which they say occurred “between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in the area between 8 o’clock and I St. and 845 and I St. in Black Rock City.”

Authorities said previously that around 9:15 p.m., a festivalgoer flagged down a deputy and told them there was a man “lying in a pool of blood,” the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office and Bureau of Land Management rangers then responded to the campsite and found a man who they said was “obviously” dead on the ground, according to the press release.

Authorities said they are specifically looking to identify the victim, whom they described as 6-foot-tall white man between the ages of 35 and 40 with short brown hair and facial hair.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area during that time frame and saw or heard anything to contact authorities at 775-273-5111.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES