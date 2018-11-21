Police seek info on woman’s August death in south Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding information about the August homicide of a 20-year-old woman at a resort in the south valley.

Bailley Olivia Short in June 2018. (Metropolitan Police Department)



Police were called at about 2:40 a.m. Aug. 15 to Tahiti Village, at 7200 Las Vegas Boulevard South, after reports of an unresponsive woman. Security officers had found the body of 20-year-old Bailley Olivia Short between a parking garage and a boiler room, Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in August.

Short was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head and neck.

Detectives determined that Short was seen walking with an unidentified man just before she was found dead. The man could “only be described as a black male,” according to a release sent Wednesday.

Spencer said in August that Short did not appear to be a guest at the resort.

Police asked anyone with information about Short’s whereabouts on the days before her death to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

