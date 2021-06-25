81°F
Homicides

Police seek information about fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2021 - 5:31 am
 
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide overnight in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Police said a man was fatally shot in an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Angela Robin Street, near West Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard. There were very few details known about the circumstances of the shooting, and police were seeking witnesses to the crime.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

