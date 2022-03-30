77°F
Police seek information on body found in wash basin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2022 - 10:19 am
 
Updated March 31, 2022 - 1:35 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police announced Wednesday they are seeking assistance in a suspected homicide case after human remains were found in a wash basin.

Officers discovered the remains around 1:30 a.m. March 21, in a tunnel near Charlie Frias Park, at West Tropicana Avenue and South Edmond Street.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the person as 41-year-old Linal Morris.

Although the coroner’s office ruled he died from a shotgun wound to the head, they did not determine whether his death was a homicide, suicide or accident.

Las Vegas police did not provide a possible motive or suspect description in the case.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

