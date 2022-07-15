Police seek information on east Las Vegas homicide

Angel Montano was fatally shot at a house party on July 3 near East Wyoming Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

A 19-year-old man was killed at a house party in east Las Vegas this month, and police are asking the public for help with the investigation.

In a video posted Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson asked for information on a shooting that occurred on July 3 around 1:30 a.m. at 5100 E. Wyoming Ave., near Nellis Boulevard.

He said Angel Montano attended a “social media-promoted birthday party” and was shot in the backyard of the home. Montano died at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Montano’s funeral.

