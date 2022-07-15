95°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Police seek information on east Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2022 - 5:46 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2022 - 6:37 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 19-year-old man was killed at a house party in east Las Vegas this month, and police are asking the public for help with the investigation.

In a video posted Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson asked for information on a shooting that occurred on July 3 around 1:30 a.m. at 5100 E. Wyoming Ave., near Nellis Boulevard.

He said Angel Montano attended a “social media-promoted birthday party” and was shot in the backyard of the home. Montano died at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Montano’s funeral.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
2
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
3
Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies
Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies
4
Owner of new Las Vegas strip club finds inspiration from ‘South Park’
Owner of new Las Vegas strip club finds inspiration from ‘South Park’
5
Actor James Woods wins $12K on video poker at Bally’s
Actor James Woods wins $12K on video poker at Bally’s
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST