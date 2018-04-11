Police seek leads in woman’s death in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a woman’s death at a southwest valley home early Sunday as a homicide.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers went to a home on the 7400 block of River Dove Court, near West Warm Springs Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, to investigate a report of an unresponsive woman, police said Tuesday.

An investigator from the Clark County coroner’s office went to the home and determined the woman’s death was suspicious. An autopsy revealed the woman had a brain bleed, police said. Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the woman’s killing.

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide investigators at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

7400 block of River Dove Court, Las Vegas NV