Police seeking 2 people of interest in Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding two persons of interest in a Feb. 3 deadly shooting outside a market on the 3900 block of Owens Avenue, near Pecos Road.

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to find two persons of interest in a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Officers are looking for a man and woman they said were involved in a Feb. 3 shooting outside a market on the 3900 block of Owens Avenue, near Pecos Road.

A 41-year-old man, David Parsons, died outside the market after getting into a fight with another man inside and then outside the market, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The two fought inside the market, and they fought over a handgun in the parking lot. Parsons was shot during the fight, and the man drove off in a black Dodge Charger.

Police released video footage this week of the man, a woman and the black Charger. Some of the footage, time-stamped nearly three hours after the shooting, shows a man pointing to something off-screen as a woman attempts to hold him back inside a convenience store.

Officers described the man as black, about 5-foot-9, a medium build and braided hair. Officers said he was last seen wearing a d0-rag, a dark jacket, a pair of dark jeans and a gold necklace.

Metro urges anybody with information to contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or 702-828-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

3900 Owens Avenue, Las Vegas, NV