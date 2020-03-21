Police seeking suspect in fatal shooting in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police on Saturday were still searching for the person who fatally shot a man in the east valley on Friday afternoon.

Police investigate a fatal shooting in the 4700 block of East Craig Road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Saturday were still searching for the person who fatally shot a man in the east valley on Friday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday that the victim in the shooting was in his “late teens.”

The man was shot in a neighborhood before driving several blocks and collapsing in a convenience store parking lot on the 4700 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard, Spencer said Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting, on the 4700 block of Thunderbolt Avenue less than a half mile away from the convenience store, because of a notification from ShotSpotter.

Shotspotter is Metro’s gunfire detection system in the valley.

According to a Saturday statement from the department, officers who arrived on Thunderbolt Avenue talked with neighbors who saw a Ford Mustang speed off from the area. Police then found the Mustang at the convenience store.

As officers approached the car, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Metro said Saturday. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives determined that the man was in his vehicle at the intersection of Thunderbolt Avenue and Vorsand Drive and speaking with an “unidentified male” before the shooting, Metro said.

“At some point the suspect produced a handgun and fired at the victim striking him at least once,” police said.

The shooter ran from the scene while the man who was shot drove to the convenience store and collapsed.

As of Saturday afternoon, police have not identified the suspect, Metro said. The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-2040. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.