Homicides

Police share video of suspect strangler, seek help to ID killer

Metro homicide detectives have located video of the suspect involved in a homicide occurring Aug. 4, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2023 - 1:35 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2023 - 9:35 am

The Metropolitan Police Department has released a video of a suspect in the killing of a woman in August and is seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Just after 9 a.m. Aug. 4, Metro received a report of an unresponsive woman found near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the woman lying near a raised planter. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and there were no immediate signs of foul play.

The following day, the coroner performed an autopsy and determined that Teresa Ann Johnson, 57, was strangled.

On Thursday, Metro released this video of the suspect: https://youtu.be/vcD37lqFgew.

The suspect is described as a man of unknown race who is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches and 200 pounds. In the video, he is wearing a dark shirt, camouflage shorts and a blue hat.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

