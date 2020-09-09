Police shoot, kill armed man on Las Vegas Strip

Metropolitan police shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife on the Las Vegas Strip early Wednesday, authorities said.

Metro Capt. Sasha Larkin gives details about an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 9, 2020. (LVMPD/YouTube)

Police tape closes off Las Vegas Boulevard near Sahara Avenue early Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, where officers shot and killed a man who charged them with a knife, according to police reports. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan police shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife on the Las Vegas Strip early Wednesday, authorities said.

Metro police Capt. Sasha Larkin said in a media briefing that just before midnight on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Joe Brown Drive.

“Upon identifying the driver of the vehicle, officers received information that the driver had active felony warrants from out of state and was to be considered armed and dangerous,” Larkin said. “While waiting for backup the suspect fled the area in his vehicle, causing officers to go in pursuit of him.”

Larkin said during the pursuit the fleeing driver turned down Las Vegas Boulevard South. Police used an “immobilization technique” to disable his vehicle, Police went to arrest the man when they saw he was armed with a knife.

“While officers worked to contain the suspect he turned, squared up on the officers and charged them with a knife in his hand, causing officers to fire their weapon,” Larkin said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Strip was blocked off by police as 5 a.m. at Sahara Avenue.

The killing is the 15th officer-involved shooting in Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction this year.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.