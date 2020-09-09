61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Police shoot, kill armed man on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2020 - 5:33 am
 
Updated September 9, 2020 - 5:41 am

Metropolitan police shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife on the Las Vegas Strip early Wednesday, authorities said.

Metro police Capt. Sasha Larkin said in a media briefing that just before midnight on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Joe Brown Drive.

“Upon identifying the driver of the vehicle, officers received information that the driver had active felony warrants from out of state and was to be considered armed and dangerous,” Larkin said. “While waiting for backup the suspect fled the area in his vehicle, causing officers to go in pursuit of him.”

Larkin said during the pursuit the fleeing driver turned down Las Vegas Boulevard South. Police used an “immobilization technique” to disable his vehicle, Police went to arrest the man when they saw he was armed with a knife.

“While officers worked to contain the suspect he turned, squared up on the officers and charged them with a knife in his hand, causing officers to fire their weapon,” Larkin said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Strip was blocked off by police as 5 a.m. at Sahara Avenue.

The killing is the 15th officer-involved shooting in Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction this year.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NFR will move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
NFR will move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
2
Las Vegas Strip violence causes security, room rate increase
Las Vegas Strip violence causes security, room rate increase
3
Raiders’ Rico Gafford adjusts to position switch
Raiders’ Rico Gafford adjusts to position switch
4
Las Vegas Monorail files for bankruptcy
Las Vegas Monorail files for bankruptcy
5
Increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County lowest in months
Increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County lowest in months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST