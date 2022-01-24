Police: Shooting victim, boyfriend argued over gun before fatal shot

The fatal shooting of a woman in central Las Vegas Wednesday unfolded as she argued with her boyfriend about a gun and a cellphone, according to a newly released arrest report.

Jaquan Mott has been arrested in the shooting death of Jasmine Hendrix on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said that at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jasmine Hendrix, 20, of Las Vegas, was brought to MountainView Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She died at the hospital.

Her boyfriend, Jaquan Mott, 21, was arrested early Thursday and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.

Police said in an arrest report for Mott that they interviewed him after the shooting, and he told them that he, Hendrix and Hendrix’s brother were arguing at the couple’s home in the 5000 block of Starfinder Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road. The argument was about Mott having a firearm in the residence.

Mott said during the argument, he grabbed Hendrix’s cellphone and pushed his girlfriend’s brother down a flight of stairs. When Mott got into a vehicle parked in a garage of the home, he and Hendrix struggled over the phone, police said.

“During the struggle, Mott fired one round striking Hendrix,” police said. “Mott placed Hendrix in his vehicle and immediately transported Hendrix to the hospital for treatment.”

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Mott is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for a 72-hour hearing. Court records do not list a defense attorney for Mott.

